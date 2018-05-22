The Latest: Zuckerberg tells EU lawmakers 'I'm sorry'

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, right, welcomes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg upon his arrival at the EU Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European...

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Global citizens movement Avaaz display life-sized Zuckerberg cutouts near the EU Commission to protest against fake Facebook accounts spreading disinformation on the platform, in Brussels, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Europ...

BRUSSELS (AP) - The Latest on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's meeting with European Union officials (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is apologizing for the internet giant's failure to prevent some of the internet tools it has developed from being misused.

During a testimony at the European Parliament Zuckerberg said Tuesday that whether it was "fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people's information. We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities."

Speaking to a group of EU parliamentary group leaders in Brussels, he said: "That was a mistake, and I'm sorry for it."

___

11:45 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

In testimony to be broadcast live, Zuckerberg will be questioned by leaders of the European Parliament's main party groups and committees.

Zuckerberg testified last month to the U.S. Congress, but had been noncommittal about appearing in Europe. He sent a senior official to speak to the British parliament and offered to do the same in Brussels, but the EU assembly insisted on hearing him in person.

Tuesday's hearing was originally supposed to be held behind closed doors. EU Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee President Claude Moraes said the fact that it will now be made public "is very significant."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.