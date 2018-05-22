Cullman Co. man indicted in wife's murder

Numerous showers are ongoing, especially east of I-65, and we will see spotty development west today. Shower motion is north and slow, so locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threat.More >>
Numerous showers are ongoing, especially east of I-65, and we will see spotty development west today. Shower motion is north and slow, so locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threat.More >>
A Cullman County man has been indicted in the murder of his wife.More >>
A Cullman County man has been indicted in the murder of his wife.More >>
Authorities have identified the person who was inside a truck that went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the person who was inside a truck that went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.More >>
With the eyes of the world glued to the Magic City and the metro area, officials with the U. S. Women’s Open announced its traffic and parking plan on Monday.More >>
With the eyes of the world glued to the Magic City and the metro area, officials with the U. S. Women’s Open announced its traffic and parking plan on Monday.More >>
For the 18th year in a row, approximately 400 motorcyclists are set to ride into Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, as part of the Run for the Wall motorcycle ride.More >>
For the 18th year in a row, approximately 400 motorcyclists are set to ride into Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, as part of the Run for the Wall motorcycle ride.More >>