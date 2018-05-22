Cullman Co. man indicted in wife's murder

Jason Crawford has been indicted for his wife's murder. (Source: Cullman Co. Detention Center)

A Cullman County man has been indicted in the murder of his wife.

Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock says a grandy jury indicted Jason Crawford on a murder charge.

His wife Tiffiney died on May 3, 2017. Her death was originally thought to be a suicide.

Crawford has bonded out of the Cullman County Detention Center.

Blaylock expects an arraignment hearing to be held in June.

