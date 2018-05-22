Prince Harry, Meghan at first royal event as newlyweds

(Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP). Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex stands with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th birthda...

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday attended their first royal event as newlyweds - a Buckingham Palace garden party honoring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable work.

The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles also attended the party in the vast palace gardens.

It is the first of many events to be held in advance of Charles' 70th birthday in November.

Meghan chose a pale pink dress by British label Goat for the occasion, worn with a matching saucer-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

Harry spoke in glowing words about his father's good deeds - despite being buzzed by a bee that momentarily threw him off his prepared remarks.

"It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which (Prince) William and I draw inspiration from every day," he said.

The event marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.

