Sweet for Necco: 3 new bidders emerge in wafer maker's sale - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sweet for Necco: 3 new bidders emerge in wafer maker's sale

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - Three new bidders have stepped in with offers to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of Necco Wafers, Sweethearts and other iconic candies.

There are now four offers for Massachusetts-based Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., at a bankruptcy auction scheduled for Wednesday in Boston.

"They're all interested in what we call the 'sugar line,' the ones that produce the Wafers and the Sweethearts," Harry Murphy, Necco's court-appointed bankruptcy trustee, told The Boston Globe . "We're very pleased there's been this much interest in the company."

The future of Necco's chocolate products, which include the Sky Bar and the Clark bar, is not clear, he said.

The bidders have all indicated they will keep Necco operating at its current location in Revere, just north of Boston, at least through the fall, he said. Prospects beyond that remain uncertain.

Gordon Brothers, which was in negotiations to purchase the company for $13.3 million before Necco filed for bankruptcy protection in April, is designated as the initial bidder.

The highest bid, $15 million, is from Round Hill Investments LLC, which specializes in reviving consumer brands.

Family-owned Spangler Candy Co. entered a bid of $14.5 million.

Kgbdeals Shopping Inc. bid almost $14 million.

Bidding will likely start at $15 million, the highest bid on the table, Murphy said.

Necco announced in March it would close its plant and lay off hundreds of workers if a buyer wasn't found.

The announcement prompted sales of the hard, chalky, multicolored wafers to surge, fueled by nostalgic candy lovers.

Necco traces its roots to 1847 and calls itself the nation's oldest continuously operating candy company.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:35:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>

  • What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:22:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:35:35 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:43:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:35:06 GMT
    (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly