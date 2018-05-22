3 new bidders emerge in auction of maker of Necco Wafers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 new bidders emerge in auction of maker of Necco Wafers

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - Three new bidders have stepped in with offers to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of Necco Wafers, Sweethearts and other iconic candies.

The Boston Globe reports there are now four offers for Massachusetts-based Necco, or New England Confectionery Co.

A bankruptcy auction is scheduled for Wednesday.

Gordon Brothers, which was in negotiations to purchase the company for $13.3 million before Necco filed for bankruptcy protection in April, is designated as the initial bidder.

The highest bid, $15 million, is from Round Hill Investments LLC, which specializes in reviving consumer brands.

Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. entered a bid of $14.5 million.

Kgbdeals Shopping Inc., registered in Delaware, bid almost $14 million.

Necco said in March is will close and lay off hundreds of workers if a buyer isn't found.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:14:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>

  • What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:22:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:14:03 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:03:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:13:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...(AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly