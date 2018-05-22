Alabama governor opposes release in slaying of Georgia teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is opposing parole for a woman convicted of killing a Georgia teenager more than 35 years ago.

Ivey is urging the state's parole board to reject an early release for Judith Ann Neelley.

Members are scheduled to consider her case on Wednesday.

Neelley was convicted with her husband of killing 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican, who was abducted from a mall in Rome, Georgia, in 1982. The girl was sexually assaulted, injected with drain cleaner, shot and dumped into a canyon in northeast Alabama.

Neelley was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to die, but Alabama Gov. Fob James commuted Neelley's death sentence to life in 1999.

Neelley's lawyer said she wanted to waive the hearing, but paperwork wasn't filed and it's scheduled in Montgomery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.