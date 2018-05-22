Dems want to scrap tax cut for rich to fund teachers' raises - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dems want to scrap tax cut for rich to fund teachers' raises

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional Democrats want to give a big salary bump to teachers and pay for it by canceling the tax cut for the nation's top 1 percent of earners.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday are expected to propose giving states and school districts $50 billion over a decade for teacher raises and recruitment.

The Democrats' plan is an election-year slam at the tax cuts passed by the Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Democrats say the cuts are a windfall for the wealthy at the expense of other Americans. Teachers have been rallying for pay raises this year, particularly in states where they're prevented from unionizing.

Republicans defending their congressional majorities are certain to oppose any tax cut rollback.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

