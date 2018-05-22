Alabama school: No punishment over racist video

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - A southeast Alabama school system says it can't punish students who are seen chanting a racial epithet and cursing the NAACP in a video on social media.

Phenix City Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes told a news conference Monday the video showing five young men is "terribly offensive." But he says it doesn't have any apparent connection to area schools, so the teens can't be punished.

The Phenix City-Russell County NAACP is asking the system to show it doesn't condone the behavior shown in the Snapchat video, which depicts young men riding in a car as they spell out a racial slur in unison.

Wilkes says principals at two schools met with parents of the students after learning of the video. He declined to disclose details of those conversations.

