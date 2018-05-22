Reese Witherspoon launching audiobook project - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Reese Witherspoon launching audiobook project

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Oscar-winning actress is collaborating with the audio ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Reese Witherspoon is launching another literary project.

The Oscar-winning actress is collaborating with the audio producer-distributor Audible on audio editions of works highlighted in her Hello Sunshine book club. Witherspoon has recommended Curtis Sittenfeld's story collection "You Think It, I'll Say It" and other works by women. The project with Audible, owned by Amazon.com, will also include original audio productions.

In a statement Tuesday, Witherspoon said she wanted to "expand our book club experience" and also looked forward to working with women narrators. The actress narrated the audio book for one of the most talked-about novels in recent years, Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

