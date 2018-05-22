Run for the Wall riders to stop in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

For the 18th year in a row, approximately 400 motorcyclists are set to ride into Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, as part of the Run for the Wall motorcycle ride.

Run for the Wall is an annual cross-country ride to the Vietnam Wall, in honor of the sacrifices and contributions of all of the nation’s veterans. The ride’s motto is “We ride for those who can’t.”



According to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center spokesperson Damon Stevenson, the riders are expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa between 10 and 11 a.m. They are scheduled to refuel at the Pilot Truck Stop (I-20/59 Exit 76), then ride to the Tuscaloosa VAMC, where staff and veterans will welcome the riders. They will then eat lunch and visit with veterans.



"Run for the Wall really does remind us of the true meaning of Memorial Day, where we honor the fallen, those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, which is their lives," Stevenson said.



"So Run for the Wall is so special to us, especially here at the VA, because that is a primary focus of ours."



The riders are set to arrive in the Washington, D.C. area on Friday. Saturday, the riders are scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln



Memorial and the Vietnam Wall. On Sunday, riders may participate in the Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom.



Learn more about Run for the Wall online at rftw.us.



