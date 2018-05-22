Mickey: Scattered showers and storms for another day

We begin our Tuesday morning with showers mainly affecting Shelby and Chilton counties. Highway 31 and I-65 are wet, so look out for slick spots.

Our model data shows our best chance of rain coming this morning into the early afternoon hours and tapering off in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will likely taper off for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

We are watching the Gulf for a tropical system that has a 40-percent chance of development over the next 5-days.

This system could affect us with higher rain chances as we head into our Memorial Day weekend.

If your planning some outdoor activities this weekend, just monitor your First Alert weather app for lightning near you.

Our long range forecast for next week shows moisture remaining in place across the southeast. So, hold on to that umbrella. Looks like you'll need if for a while.

