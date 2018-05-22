Iowa native Maddie Poppe wins 'American Idol' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Iowa native Maddie Poppe wins 'American Idol'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won "American Idol."

The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night's two-hour finale on ABC.

Poppe and Hutchinson announced on the program that they're dating, surprising judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. They then performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Poppe called the experience incredible.

Hutchinson took to Twitter to congratulate Poppe.

The three judges performed during the finale along with Patti LaBelle, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr., Yolanda Adams and Kermit the Frog.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:12:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-22 12:43:36 GMT
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    More >>

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    More >>

  • Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:12:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-22 12:43:15 GMT
    Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.More >>
    Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.More >>

  • Consumer Reports raises concerns over Tesla Model 3 braking

    Consumer Reports raises concerns over Tesla Model 3 braking

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:02:32 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 12:42:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Justin Pritchard, File). FILE- In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and...(AP Photo/Justin Pritchard, File). FILE- In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and...
    Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla's Model 3 mass-market electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports.More >>
    Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla's Model 3 mass-market electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly