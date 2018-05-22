LSU baseball earns first round SEC Tournament win

Information provided by LSUsports.net.

With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

LSU advances to face No. 1 seed Florida at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network along with the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Antoine Duplantis led the offensive front for the Tigers, and he was 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs.

