Texas governor convenes new discussions on school safety

Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.More >>
Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.More >>
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.More >>
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.More >>
The contest was launched weeks before Friday's shooting at a Texas high school, but campaign officials made the change in the wake of that tragedy.More >>
The contest was launched weeks before Friday's shooting at a Texas high school, but campaign officials made the change in the wake of that tragedy.More >>
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.More >>
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.More >>
Rome Schubert said doctors told him “this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed.”More >>
Rome Schubert said doctors told him “this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed.”More >>
The man said when he saw the news of the shooting his thought was to “get to the school, make America great again.”More >>
The man said when he saw the news of the shooting his thought was to “get to the school, make America great again.”More >>
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.More >>
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.More >>
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.More >>
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.More >>
Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve...More >>
Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve legislation to roll back the Dodd-Frank law.More >>