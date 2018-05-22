New York Stock Exchange names first female leader - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New York Stock Exchange names first female leader

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Stock Exchange has named its first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange.

The parent company of the NYSE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., told The Wall Street Journal Monday night that Stacey Cunningham will become the 67th president. She's currently NYSE's chief operating officer.

Cunningham will start her new job on Friday. She succeeds Thomas Farley, who came to the NYSE in November 2013. Farley has announced he's leaving Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange to lead a new special-purpose acquisition company.

Cunningham first started at the NYSE as an intern in 1994. She tells The Wall Street Journal that she "loved the place right out of the gate" and now she's "excited to be running it."

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

