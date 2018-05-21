Pickens Co. school board votes to make school changes, pending court approval

The Pickens County school board voted Monday evening to reconfigure schools in Aliceville and Reform.

The vote was to make the following changes:

At Aliceville Middle School, grades 5-6 would be moved to Aliceville Elementary, making it a K-6 school.

Grades 7-8 would be moved to Aliceville High, making it a 7-12 school.

In Reform, they voted to move grades 5-6 to Reform Elementary School as a K-4 school and Pickens County HS a 5-12 school.

The changes are dependent on federal court approval since the system is still in a federal desegregation case, Lee v. Macon.

They are hopeful that these changes will be approved by the court and implemented by the start of the school year in August 2018.

