McCalla sports complex project still stalled 4 years later

A sports complex in the works in McCalla, not allowed to move forward until endangered bats and snails in the park were taken care of.

Friends of McCalla Chairman Skipper Goodwin said the endangered bats and snails were transferred by the Army Corp of Engineers and are safe elsewhere.

So, progress has been made on the park, but organizers explain what's keeping the sports complex from being built right now.

Children 15 and under living in McCalla currently must travel somewhere else to play sports.

“There is no park there is nowhere for the kids to play in,” said Goodwin.

The McCalla sports complex has been a four-year-long project in the making.

“We are ready, we have the plan completely in place we lack one thing and that's funding,” said Goodwin.

The group Friends of McCalla have raised about $300,000 towards the complex but need $1 million more to start breaking ground.

“We want it to be something McCalla can be proud of. We don't want to shortcut anything,” said Goodwin.

Their layout plans include 6 fields, a track, pavilion, concession stands, and the ability to host travel ball.

“The businesses in the community are going to reap the rewards,” said Goodwin.

As far as money goes the plus side is they will save hundreds of thousands of dollars in water expenses since the chairman says it was recently found out the park has a river flowing underground.

An agreement with Alabama power for electricity supply is also squared away, now the group continues to fundraise and wait.

“You can see I'm excited, I just keep working, it’s going to get built. I will not stop, and we will not stop,” said Goodwin.

If you'd like to help donate towards the McCalla sports complex project click here. www.friendsofmccalla.com

