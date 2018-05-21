McCalla sports complex project continues toward completion

Four years ago, the Board of Friends of McCalla and its Chairman, Skipper Goodwin, began a mission to construct a park for the residents of McCalla.

All have donated many hours of time and effort to make the project a reality.

The goal is to provide a top quality park with six baseball, softball fields, a football, soccer field, concession stand, walking trail, pavilion, and playground to the children and families of this community.



Currently, there is no park in McCalla and the kids ages 15 and below are playing on make-shift fields in another community. Kids ages 16-18 have no fields at all. Football is played on a leased field at another location.



“Of course, the support of the entire community is important as funds are raised and in-kind work and materials are provided for the $3 million project. This is especially important as we have begun the third phase of the project which is actually construction of the various areas of the park," said Goodwin.



Goodwin explains the phases of the project.



First, 26 acres of land was donated for the park by Norfolk-Southern Railroad.

In phase one, funds were obtained from the railroad, Jefferson County, the Health Department, businesses, friends, community, and others. These funds were used to construct a road from the entrance to extend across a beautiful stream. A culvert was required to cross the stream. In the process, endangered species of bats and snails were relocated. This phase was completed to open up a beautiful view of acreage for the park.



“The second phase was a huge undertaking to grade the acreage. I called on a friend and developer, Stan Pate, to ask for his assistance. Stan immediately agreed to get this job done at no cost to the park. After encountering many pits filled with dead trees, shrubs, etc. below the surface, as well as the need for the blasting of rock, the grading was completed," said Goodwin.



“A source for water was needed, which is an expensive undertaking for now and in the future. But, I happened upon a solution when I discovered an aquafer under the property. This is an underground river that can supply water using a well. After analysis and planning, a well was installed. The water from the well is good quality and plentiful enough to water all fields every day. A filter will be used to provide potable water. The savings are huge. This is an example of looking ahead to make sure the park is successful and operational on a high level well into the future," said Goodwin.



“In addition, electricity is a large cost. I have been working with Alabama Power for some time for their assistance in providing sources of electricity for the park. The company will run electricity, at no cost, across the stream and into the \park. We have just signed an agreement giving the company an easement through our property. The final schedule is being prepared by the company, and work should begin soon," said Goodwin.



“In the meantime, laser grading has been done for two of the fields. One has irrigation and the other has irrigation and a sand base. This has been halted so that electrical pole locations are designated and conduit is pulled. This will prevent the duplication of effort in installing the fields," said Goodwin.



“The plans are completely in place and ready to go for Game Day, Project Manager and Field Construction, to construct the fields and other aspects of the Park. This is the exciting part to see the fields rise up and be seen. Additional funds have been raised for this effort with a bank cash balance of $300,000 on hand. The Board continues its efforts to raise funds as another $1 million is needed to make the $3 million Park a reality. When these funds are obtained, the project can be completed in a matter of several months since everything is in place to do so," said Goodwin.



In-kind work and materials, from the community is just as important as actual cash money.

If you’d like to help by donating funds, work, or materials towards the McCalla sports complex project, click here: www.friendsofmccalla.org.

