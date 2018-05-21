New UA study looks at seatbelt, crash statistics

A new University of Alabama study shows a person not wearing a seatbelt in a car crash is 40 times more likely to die than those who buckle up.

UA public safety researchers looked at crash records from 2013 to 2017. They found the chances of being thrown around or out from a car increase 337 times for those not restrained.

For those who buckle up, the study shows 9 out of 10 people are not injured in a car crash.

"Don't think because I'm not driving very far, I don't need to buckle. You still need to buckle up because it doesn't matter. A lot of those crashes are really close to home," said Rhonda Stricklin, the Director of Outreach at the Center for Advanced Public Safety at UA.

The study also shows men are twice as likely to not wear a seatbelt versus women.

To learn more about the study, you can visit the UA Center for Advanced Public Safety's website.

