Irondale business owners don't agree when it comes to proposed occupational tax

Irondale business owners have differing views when it comes to the city's proposed occupational tax (Source: WBRC)

A new fight in Irondale over the proposal to cut into your paycheck to pay the city's bills.

We found two business owners with different ideas about this possible new occupational tax.

Both owners said they want what's best for the city of Irondale.

But both don't agree that this proposed occupational tax is the best way to do it.

Iron Beach gym owner Phil Rollan said he's all for the tax.

"We gotta put up or shut up right now," he said.

Rollan said with the city's budget deficit where it is, around $1.6 million dollars, something needs to give.

"It's one percent, you're going to feel it a little bit. But it's going to help in the long run. It's what we need," said Rollan.

But for insurance agency president Bubba Bates, this proposed one percent occupational tax is the opposite of what the city needs.

"There are a lot of restaurants, fast food facilities around here," said Bates. "And a lot of the people there don't have a high income, so it definitely impacts them. But also, it hurts us in trying to attract new employees and businesses to the city of Irondale."

Bates said he understands something needs to be done to address the deficit and would feel more comfortable if certain tweaks to the proposed tax were considered.

"I think they should have a threshold of $25,000, that's where the tax should start, and maybe cap it at $125,000," said Bates.

He also thinks the city should put increasing property taxes back on the table.

The city attempted a property tax increase of about 6 mills, but that failed.

It was something Bates and Rollan were in favor of.

"Don't expect improvements, don't think expect things to get better unless we pay the price upfront," said Rollan. "As simple as that."

The Irondale community will have their opportunity to weigh in on the proposed tax on May 29 at a public meeting.

