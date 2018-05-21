Birmingham police say ATVs should not be operated on public highways

Birmingham Police have had a number of reports of people riding ATVs on public highways.

In one Facebook video, a man can be seen doing wheelies in the I-59/20 construction zone near the 31st Street overpass.

Police also say they had reports over the weekend near Legion Field, Bessemer Road, and at spots on the east side of town.

They say ATVs are strictly off-road vehicles. Driving them recklessly on a highway or interstate puts many people at risk.

"There could be some roadway debris out there. We always encounter, especially this time of year, blown tires on the roadway. Not seeing that, especially when he's in the wheelie position, could cause some tragic results," said Lt. Peter Williston, Birmingham Police.

