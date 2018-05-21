Tombstones found near dumpster in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove police want to know who dumped some tombstones near a dumpster behind city hall.

"I really didn't know what to think until I saw a picture on Facebook, and I thought well that's pretty crude for someone to do something like that," said Robert Knight, Pleasant Grove Police Chief.

Surveillance cameras caught two men dropping off the tombstones Thursday evening.

"I would really like the people who put them there to come forward and pick them up voluntarily before we find out who they are and prosecute them,” said Knight.

The chief doubts the markers were stolen.

"Who again would go to the trouble to steal tombstones and throw them away," he said.

Instead, he thinks it’s possible they could have come from an old shop that made tombstones and has since closed down.

However, there is another theory he’s leaning towards.

"In my opinion, someone cleaned up part of a cemetery and then took the remains and threw them out up here,” said Knight.

Knight says city workers have been able to find one of the names from online obituaries. However, so far their calls to the cemetery where the person is supposedly buried haven't been returned.

