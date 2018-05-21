Here’s what’s new on HBO in June, and what’s going away

By Parker Hall



June is here, and along with it, the return of the sun (a truly special event for us Portlanders at Digital Trends). Lucky for us, June will also bring new and exciting streaming content from HBO, including new episodesof popular showsand numeroushit movies.

On the series front, things are relatively slow. New dramaSuccession — following the fictional family behind a massive entertainment conglomerate — will debut and the second season ofWestworld will wrap up, as will the first season ofWyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas.

In terms of feature-length content, there are a two notable new documentaries (Believer, It Will Be Chaos) joining the HBO library, in addition to some blockbuster films — including American Made, It,A Cure for Wellness, Kingsman: The Golden Circle,and our 2017 movie of the year,Blade Runner 2049.Some older films are making a return to the platform as well, likeThe Devil Wears Prada,Napoleon Dynamite, andJersey Boys.

As always, each passing month means some titles move from HBO’s inventory will fade into the realms of memory and Blu-ray purchases (or onto other streaming platforms). As June comes to a close, HBO will say a mournful farewell to all the Harry Potter movies (all eight main-series films, plusFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), the Fast & Furious movies (2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, The Fast and the Furious,andThe Fate of the Furious),Kong: Skull Island, andWarcraft.

Read on for our list of the best new titles coming to HBO, and scroll on to the second page to see what’s going away. (Bolded titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix.

Arriving in June

June 1 A Cure for Wellness

A Perfect World

Bebe (2013)

(2013) Blood Work

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

The Company(2003)

The Devil Wears Prada

Dolores Claiborne

The Door in the Floor

Duplicity (2009)

El Ftbol o Yo

Fletch

Fletch Lives

The Full Monty

Identity

Jersey Boys (2014)

Mr. Mom

Napoleon Dynamite

Peter Pan(2003)

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Sylvia (2003)

X2 (2003) June 2 Blade Runner 2049 June 3 Succession, series premiere June 8 El Hombre Que Cuida June 9 American Made June 11 HBO First Look: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom June 14 CHIPS June 15 Mi Mundial June 16 The Mountain Between Us June 18 It Will Be Chaos June 22 Entre Nos (Part 4) June 23 Kingsman: The Golden Circle June 25 Believer June 30 It (2017)

Leaving in June

June 9 Lights Out June 22 Mechanic: Resurrection June 28 Semi-Pro June 30 (500) Days of Summer

2 Fast 2 Furious

A United Kingdom

The Box (2009)

Bratz: The Movie

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fast & Furious (2009)

The Fast & The Furious (2001)

The Fate of the Furious

The Great Wall

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Hoosiers

The Hours

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Into The Blue

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Kong: Skull Island

Robin Hood: Price of Thieves

Role Models

Species

Species II

The Informant!

The Purge: Election Year

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Warcraft

Want to know what HBO added in May? Check out the lists below.

Arriving in May

May 1 A Sound of Thunder

Avatar (2009)

(2009) Cleopatra(1963)

Dead Calm

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Eurotrip (Unrated Version)

Garden State

Hijo por Hijo

In the Cut (Director’s Cut)

Kill the Messenger

Maps to the Stars

The Newton Boys

Seabiscuit

Secretary(2002)

Star Trek: Nemesis(2002)

You’ve Got Mail

Yes Man

Wolves at the Door May 2 Being Serena, Documentary Series Premiere May 3 Lady Macbeth May 4 La Cordillera May 5 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Lego Ninjago Movie May 7 A Dangerous Son

Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition Finalists Jiejie June Remittance

May 11 La Educacin del Rey May 12 Dunkirk May 19 Fahrenheit 451 May 21 The Final Year May 26 The Tale

Patti Cake$ May 27 Fist Fight

Leaving in May

May 31 101 Dalmatians

102 Dalmatians

Bachelor Party

Daredevil (2003)

The Exorcist(1973)

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gran Torino

Ice Age: Collision Course

John Wick: Chapter 2

The Last of the Mohicans

The Shack(2017)

Something’s Gotta Give

Split

X-Men: Apocalypse



