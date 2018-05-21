Here’s what’s new on HBO in June, and what’s going away

June is here, and along with it, the return of the sun (a truly special event for us Portlanders at Digital Trends). Lucky for us, June will also bring new and exciting streaming content from HBO, including new episodesof popular showsand numeroushit movies.
On the series front, things are relatively slow. New dramaSuccession — following the fictional family behind a massive entertainment conglomerate — will debut and the second season ofWestworld will wrap up, as will the first season ofWyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas.
In terms of feature-length content, there are a two notable new documentaries (Believer, It Will Be Chaos) joining the HBO library, in addition to some blockbuster films — including American Made, It,A Cure for Wellness, Kingsman: The Golden Circle,and our 2017 movie of the year,Blade Runner 2049.Some older films are making a return to the platform as well, likeThe Devil Wears Prada,Napoleon Dynamite, andJersey Boys.
As always, each passing month means some titles move from HBO’s inventory will fade into the realms of memory and Blu-ray purchases (or onto other streaming platforms). As June comes to a close, HBO will say a mournful farewell to all the Harry Potter movies (all eight main-series films, plusFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), the Fast & Furious movies (2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, The Fast and the Furious,andThe Fate of the Furious),Kong: Skull Island, andWarcraft.
Read on for our list of the best new titles coming to HBO, and scroll on to the second page to see what’s going away. (Bolded titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix.
