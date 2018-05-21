Here’s what’s new on HBO in June, and what’s going away - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Here’s what’s new on HBO in June, and what’s going away

By Parker Hall


Blade Runner 2049

June is here, and along with it, the return of the sun (a truly special event for us Portlanders at Digital Trends). Lucky for us, June will also bring new and exciting streaming content from HBO, including new episodesof popular showsand numeroushit movies.

On the series front, things are relatively slow. New dramaSuccession — following the fictional family behind a massive entertainment conglomerate — will debut and the second season ofWestworld will wrap up, as will the first season ofWyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas.

In terms of feature-length content, there are a two notable new documentaries (Believer, It Will Be Chaos) joining the HBO library, in addition to some blockbuster films — including American Made, It,A Cure for Wellness, Kingsman: The Golden Circle,and our 2017 movie of the year,Blade Runner 2049.Some older films are making a return to the platform as well, likeThe Devil Wears Prada,Napoleon Dynamite, andJersey Boys.

As always, each passing month means some titles move from HBO’s inventory will fade into the realms of memory and Blu-ray purchases (or onto other streaming platforms). As June comes to a close, HBO will say a mournful farewell to all the Harry Potter movies (all eight main-series films, plusFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), the Fast & Furious movies (2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, The Fast and the Furious,andThe Fate of the Furious),Kong: Skull Island, andWarcraft.

Read on for our list of the best new titles coming to HBO, and scroll on to the second page to see what’s going away. (Bolded titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix.

Arriving in June

June 1

  • A Cure for Wellness
  • A Perfect World
  • Bebe(2013)
  • Blood Work
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
  • The Company(2003)
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Dolores Claiborne
  • The Door in the Floor
  • Duplicity (2009)
  • El Ftbol o Yo
  • Fletch
  • Fletch Lives
  • The Full Monty
  • Identity
  • Jersey Boys (2014)
  • Mr. Mom
  • Napoleon Dynamite
  • Peter Pan(2003)
  • The Postman Always Rings Twice
  • Sylvia (2003)
  • X2 (2003)

June 2

  • Blade Runner 2049

June 3

  • Succession, series premiere

June 8

  • El Hombre Que Cuida

June 9

  • American Made

June 11

  • HBO First Look: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

June 14

  • CHIPS

June 15

  • Mi Mundial

June 16

  • The Mountain Between Us

June 18

  • It Will Be Chaos

June 22

  • Entre Nos (Part 4)

June 23

  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle

June 25

  • Believer

June 30

  • It (2017)

Leaving in June

June 9

  • Lights Out

June 22

  • Mechanic: Resurrection

June 28

  • Semi-Pro

June 30

  • (500) Days of Summer
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • A United Kingdom
  • The Box (2009)
  • Bratz: The Movie
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Fast & Furious (2009)
  • The Fast & The Furious (2001)
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • The Great Wall
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
  • Hoosiers
  • The Hours
  • I Love You, Beth Cooper
  • Into The Blue
  • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Robin Hood: Price of Thieves
  • Role Models
  • Species
  • Species II
  • The Informant!
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife
  • Warcraft

Want to know what HBO added in May? Check out the lists below.

Arriving in May

May 1

  • A Sound of Thunder
  • Avatar (2009)
  • Cleopatra(1963)
  • Dead Calm
  • Dude, Where’s My Car?
  • Eurotrip (Unrated Version)
  • Garden State
  • Hijo por Hijo
  • In the Cut (Director’s Cut)
  • Kill the Messenger
  • Maps to the Stars
  • The Newton Boys
  • Seabiscuit
  • Secretary(2002)
  • Star Trek: Nemesis(2002)
  • You’ve Got Mail
  • Yes Man
  • Wolves at the Door

May 2

  • Being Serena, Documentary Series Premiere

May 3

  • Lady Macbeth

May 4

  • La Cordillera

May 5

  • 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie

May 7

  • A Dangerous Son
  • Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition Finalists
    • Jiejie
    • June
    • Remittance

May 11

  • La Educacin del Rey

May 12

  • Dunkirk

May 19

  • Fahrenheit 451

May 21

  • The Final Year

May 26

  • The Tale
  • Patti Cake$

May 27

  • Fist Fight

Leaving in May

May 31

  • 101 Dalmatians
  • 102 Dalmatians
  • Bachelor Party
  • Daredevil (2003)
  • The Exorcist(1973)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Gran Torino
  • Ice Age: Collision Course
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • The Last of the Mohicans
  • The Shack(2017)
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Split
  • X-Men: Apocalypse


