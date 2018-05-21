Abercrombie family encouraged after Ben feels some muscle movement

It has been over eight months since Ben Abercrombie’s world changed, but the former Hoover High School multi-sport athlete is encouraged after experiencing the slightest of muscle movement. Ben, who was paralyzed from the neck down last September while playing football at Harvard, has been furiously rehabbing at Spain Rehab Center and at home. It was in his home over the weekend when Ben, while working with a hanger-like contraption, felt muscle twitches and some movement in his shoulders and arms, something his father Marty tells has not been felt before.

While Ben continues to work hard, he has also had the chance to enjoy friends and family. Last Wednesday Ben attended the Regions Tradition pro-am, while this past weekend he took in an Alabama baseball game in Tuscaloosa.

While Ben has a long way to go in his rehab, Marty Abercrombie says the family is rejoicing in this most recent development. The video included comes to us from the Abercrombie family, who wants to show you how hard Ben has been working.

