Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Officials tell us a man was shot at Oporto-Madrid Boulevard and 4th Avenue South.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been taken into custody.

We'll update this story with more information when it is available.

