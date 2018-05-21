31st Street ramp closes causing frustration for drivers

There are several ways Angela Kimble describes trying to get around with all the construction going on along 31st Street in Birmingham.

“It's been horrible,” she says.

Not only does Kimble live in the area, she owns a transportation business, too. “So it makes it really hard when I go to pick my clients up. I have to reroute and go in different areas,” she said.

In 2017, crews completed the new 31st Street bridge. But the ramp leading to 59/20 southbound remained closed.

Now on Monday, ALDOT closed the northbound ramp, too.

Kimble feels it's too much going on at one time. “I've had three windows broken so far. The rocks jump up and hit your windows,” she explains.

While the ramp is closed, ALDOT suggests taking 31st Street to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North to 40th Street towards Tallapoosa to access the on-ramp to I 59/20 northbound.

“I can't explain how bad it is for us sometimes,” says Azariah Anderson. She’s a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza and says she often feels the frustration when trying to find customers' homes.

“We lose money sometimes because we got very frustrated customers sometimes,” Anderson says.

But are the driving woes worth it in light of what's coming? “We don't know yet so until it's finished, we won't know better or worse,” Anderson says.

“I can't say it’s worth it because I'm still kind of confused about what it's going to be in the end,” says Kimble.

