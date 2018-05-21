Job Fair scheduled for June 7 in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Department of Labor has organized a job fair for Thursday, June 7 at Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Community Center.

The job fair is open to everyone, but there's an emphasis on helping veterans get hired.

"We've got 50 employers that have already pre-registered for the job fair in advance to participate in an ADOL job fair you have to have an open position to fill. Of these 50 employers represent 3000 jobs," according to Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

Some veterans may have barriers that prevent them from getting jobs after they've served the country. State officials hope to remove some of those barriers through this job fair.

Although a specific list of the companies doing the hiring isn't available until the day of the job fair, Secretary Fitzgerald says it will be a wide-ranging group.

"It could be Mercedes down to Subway cause everybody has a different skill set. So we've been very strategic to make sure we have an employer to fit any of those jobs," Fitzgerald concluded.

The address of the community center where the job fair will happen on June 7 is 3101 MLK Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35401.

You can register by visiting the Department of Labor website or going to the Alabama Career Center in Tuscaloosa at 202 Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405.

