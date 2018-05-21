Steps in place to work on sewage treatment plant odor near Homewood

Once again, Jefferson County is getting complaints about foul smells coming from its sewage treatment plant in Homewood.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens was asked by a Homewood businessman what the county was doing about the problem.

On Monday, county commissioners were told short term and long term steps are being planned. New sewage pipe is being put in off of Lakeshore.

The county may even decommission its Lakeshore treatment plant to prevent sewage flow from backing up and creating a smell. That decision could come later this year.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.