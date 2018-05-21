Cooper Green wellness fair in Linn Park

A recent wellness fair in Birmingham found a lot of people in need of getting their health checked out.

What they found was a number of people should pay closer attention to their health, but taking a simple step such as getting tests from their doctor.

Last week, Cooper Green Health Services conducted a wellness fair out in Linn Park. We have seen this in the past.

Wellness fairs help folks by offering simple tests to check them out. This includes blood pressure, cholesterol, and checking out your heart.

On Monday, Jefferson County commissioners were told of the 110 people who were given random checks 65 of them were recommended to see a doctor for more checks and to take part in a wellness program.

"The bottom line is people need to be health conscious and pay attention to what is going on to their doctor. Get tested, simple tests like diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol are the three major," Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said.

Petelos said some county workers also tested and were found to be in need of increased observation.

At this time, the county does not have a wellness program for workers. Petelos says that may have to change in the future because healthy employees are a good investment.

