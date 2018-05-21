UA financial planner offers advice on getting around rising gas prices

Gas prices traditionally rise as we get closer to the summer traveling season.

But a financial planner says there are ways you can plan ahead when it comes rising prices at the pump.

Nick Newton gassed up Monday in Tuscaloosa. He'll do it a several more times before the end of the week.

"Expensive, travel back and forth. I've got to go back and forth to Birmingham so it's hard," Newton added.

Rich Stebbins teaches financial planning at the University of Alabama.

He believes simple planning could save drivers more money during the summer travel season.

"If you plan ahead you can use apps like google maps and if you say find a gas station along the route it'll take you where the lowest price is," Stebbins mentioned.

Newton is mindful of what he pays at the pump because he's got vacation plans.

"I might have to fill up once to get there and twice to get back up," Newton mentioned.

A summer travel survey from GasBuddy says that gas prices are at their highest since November 2014.

Stebbins thinks smart drivers could pay less by taking advantage offers from their credit card company.

"You can use a credit card with a discount on gas if you use that credit card on the gas as long as you pay that off then you're just getting that 5 to 6 per cent back in your wallet," Stebbins concluded.

