Update on possible Amazon fulfillment center for Bessemer

More information about a major retailer locating a warehouse distribution center next to Bessemer should be coming out.

The word is the Amazon deal is on track and in fact should be public soon, possibly as soon as next week.

Amazon is looking at putting an 850,000 square foot 'fulfillment center' off of Academy Drive and Powder Plant Road. The project could employ up to 3,000 people.

Next week on May 30, Jefferson County will have to publicize its dealings with tax dollars and name that it's Amazon. On June 5, the county commission and Bessemer city council will have to take steps okaying zoning to finalize the deal.

"I have seen nothing, nothing that will derail these very, very needed jobs coming to Bessemer and western Jefferson County,” says Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens.

Stephens is not saying much about the deal, or if it's even Amazon. Still, the commissioner expects a big announcement by the middle of June.

