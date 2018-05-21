Pelham seeing increase in car break-ins

Shelby County residents are being told to lock up and take their valuables out of their vehicles.

The Pelham Police Department released a video on its Facebook page showing two people where one is trying to get into an SUV but he can't because the doors are locked.

The city saw a jump in car break-ins about two weeks ago.

Bobby Williams is a homeowner and a businessman with two locations in Helena and Alabaster. Williams doesn't take any chances protecting his company or home.

"Make sure everything is put up. Lock up so nobody can get to it, see it or nothing. That way you are bulletproof," Williams said.

The Helena Police Department has not had any report of break-ins, but the department did tweet a warning for their citizens to take out valuables and to lock their unattended vehicles.

"Jump out of the truck, leave your iPad, your gun or whatever in plain view someone is going to grab it. It's too easy for someone to make a quick buck," Williams said.

Authorities in Shelby County tell you if you see anything, report it. Meanwhile, if it gets dark, go to your vehicle, take out your valuables, and lock it.

