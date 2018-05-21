A watchdog group asks Netflix to pull '13 Reasons Why' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A watchdog group asks Netflix to pull '13 Reasons Why'

(Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP). This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of... (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP). This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of...

NEW YORK (AP) - A media watchdog group is calling on Netflix to pull its "13 Reasons Why" series because of potentially harmful content.

The Parents Television Council describes the second season of the series as "a ticking time bomb to teens and children." It wants both seasons yanked.

A request for comment from Netflix wasn't immediately returned Monday.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" included a graphic depiction of a teen's suicide. The second season includes a story line about a student's thwarted plans to shoot up a school dance.

The conservative council claims 1.4 million members and is dedicated to curbing sex, violence and profanity on TV and in other media. In the past, it has opposed shows such as "Glee," ''The Mick," ''Scream Queens" and "The Real O'Neals."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Women cite 'grass ceiling' in male-dominated weed industry

    Women cite 'grass ceiling' in male-dominated weed industry

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:32:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-05-22 10:05:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...
    Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.More >>
    Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.More >>

  • Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

    Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

    Monday, May 21 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 18:42:07 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-05-22 10:05:35 GMT
    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

    More >>

    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

    More >>

  • School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:42:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-05-22 10:05:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...More >>
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly