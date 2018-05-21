YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. What is it, and should you subscribe?

By Nick Hastings



With so many different apps, services, and streaming platforms out there, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out which are right for you. And navigating YouTube’s latest suite of products present a similar issue. The Google-run video-hosting website, launched in 2005, is massively popular, with more than 400 hours of video uploadedevery minute (!). But lately, the service’s many expansions in the search for more revenue have made things a bit convoluted.

In the past few years, we’ve seen the launch of YouTube Music, YouTube TV,YouTube Go, and the one you’ve probably heard about most lately, YouTube Red. Making things even more complicated, Google recently decided to rebrand Red as YouTube Premium. If you’re wondering what exactly that means, read on, as we explain what YouTube Premium is, how much it costs, and whether it’s right for you.

What is YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium is a subscription-based service (it debuted as “Music Key” in 2014 and was rebranded in late 2015), adding several features to the basic YouTube experience. Unlike Spotify or Apple Music, it’s not a dedicated music-streaming platform; rather, it’s a multifaceted offering that boasts a number of small quality-of-life benefits to improve your YouTube experience, including ad-free YouTube streaming and access to Google’s Spotify-esque streaming service. And that’s just for starters.

How much does YouTube Premium cost?

Wow, so impatient! We haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet, but that’s okay. You’re a savvy shopper, and we respect that. A YouTube Premium subscription runs $12 per month.

Previously, YouTube Red cost $10, unless you subscribed via the iOS App Store, in which case it was $13. It’s currently unclear whether Google plans to bump up pricing for Apple users or whether they’ll get the same $12 bill everyone else does.

What do you get with YouTube Premium?

As mentioned, YouTube Premium comes with a slew of benefits. We’ll run them down to simplify things for you.

YouTube Originals

If you pony up for Premium, you’ll get access to the full library of YouTube Original content. Right now, the list is relatively short, but it should fill out nicely over time. Many of the series are productions by big-name YouTubers like Poppy, PewDiePie, and the Paul brothers. So far, the most popular (and acclaimed) series isCobra Kai, a sequel toThe Karate Kid.

Ad-free viewing

As mentioned above, a YouTube Premium subscription removes all advertisements from YouTube. This includes both banner ads and video ads (whether you’re in a desktop browser or on mobile), and extends to the YouTube Music app. For many, the default ad load isn’t too heavy, but YouTube brass has let on that those who “use YouTube like a paid music service” might encounter increased ad density.

Google Play Music

This is the best part of a YouTube Premium subscription, in our opinion. Google Play Music is a lot like Spotify or Apple Music, boasting a library of more than 30 million tracks (though, admittedly, it doesn’t have quite as many cool ancillary features for music discovery or radio play). As a bonus, if a song isn’t available, you’ll get YouTube search results and the app will automatically send you over to YouTube if you select one of these.

As with other music streaming services, you can also upload your own music into Google Play Music and mix and match for full playlist autonomy. A stand-alone GPM subscription costs $10, so this is an awesome value.

A note: Some sites are reporting that Google plans to do away with Google Play Music and swap everyone over to YouTube music. We spoke with a Google representative and they assured us this is not currently the case, though they made no claims about future plans that are unannounced as of yet.

YouTube Music Premium

Just like Google Play Music, a Premium subscription will also net you access to YouTube Music Premium, which offers background play on mobile, offline viewing, and ad-free playback (see below). For now, YouTube Music doesn’t have podcasts.

Background play on mobile

With a YouTube Premium subscription, you can lock your phone (or switch to a different app) and videos will continue to play in the background. This is a nice feature for listening to podcasts and the like, or if you just want to listen to a song, but can’t find it on any other platform. It works in the YouTube app and the YouTube Music app.

Offline viewing

You can download videos (and whole playlists) for offline viewing with YouTube Premium. A very useful feature for plane flights (or, really, any time you want to save mobile data or expect to have poor service). You will need to have a fair bit of free space on your phone, but downloading songs via YouTube Music instead of the default YouTube app mitigates this to a degree.

So, should you get it?

That depends. If you find yourself happily subscribed to Spotify or Apple Music (or, less likely, Tidal), you probably don’t need YouTube Premium. But if you use YouTube religiously, if you’re a fan ofCobra Kai or any of the other Premium series(or, perhaps, if you’re into mixtape rap and EDM), and if you can overlook some of Google Play Music’s minor deficiencies, it’s well worth the price of admission.



