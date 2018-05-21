FIRST ALERT: Scattered T'storms developing Monday afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms will again develop Monday afternoon. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Expect rain chances around 50-percent during the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Thunderstorms should not be severe, but it is possible we could have winds between 20 and 30mph.

Expect scattered storms again in Tuesday's forecast. The best chance for rain will come after lunch and continue through the early evening. Rain chances will be around 50-percent during the afternoon.

The SEC baseball tournament looks cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain chances in Hoover will climb after lunch.

It still looks like Wednesday and Thursday will be somewhat drier with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Tropical moisture will return on Friday and continue through the Memorial Day weekend. Expect daily scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

We're tracking the tropics and it appears a low-pressure area will develop in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It is unlikely this system will strengthen into a named storm, but we will likely see some higher rain chances going into the Memorial Day Weekend.

