Here are some of the shows the Obamas could make for Netflix

By Liam Mathews,

Netflix is getting Presidential.

The streaming service announced Monday that President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have officially signed a long-rumored deal to produce movies and TV shows for the company.

"President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features," Netflix's official Twitter account announced Monday.

The former President and First Lady could obviously do any number of things for Netflix, but perhaps the most intriguing possibility is the level of access and attention the Obamas' involvement would bring to documentaries. They could produce a spiritual sequel to An Inconvenient Truth that reminds people that climate change is the most pressing issue of our time.

Maybe the legendary documentarian Errol Morris could interview Barack Obama about his time in office in the probing and intimate style of his films The Fog of War and The Unknown Known, as long as Obama agrees to be forthright like Robert S. McNamara in the former and doesn't obfuscate like Donald Rumsfeld in the latter. Morris produced the docu-series Wormwood, about the CIA's biological warfare program Project MKUltra, for Netflix.

David Letterman's Netflix Series Secures Barack Obama as First Guest

There's also the possibility of fictional and fictionalized stories. Maybe a prestige limited series about the capture of Osama bin Laden in the vein of The Looming Tower. Maybe a family sitcom about being two of the most powerful people in the world, but your daughters still don't listen to you. Maybe a First Kid remake! Maybe a roast special! There are dozens of possibilities.

The Obamas are not the only former White House occupants with current TV deals; President Bill Clinton is executive-producing a thriller series for Showtime called The President Is Missing, based on a forthcoming novel by him and James Patterson. But the Obamas' deal is much larger in scope.

What would you like to see the Obamas do for Netflix?

