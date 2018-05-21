Ukraine convicts Frenchman for plotting Euro 2016 attacks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ukraine convicts Frenchman for plotting Euro 2016 attacks

MOSCOW (AP) - A Ukrainian court has convicted a Frenchman on charges of preparing a terror attack during the 2016 European Championship and buying illegal weapons.

Gregoire Moutaux was also sentenced Monday to six years in prison at the Liuboml District Court in the northwestern Volyn region, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office spokesman, Andriy Lysenko.

Moutaux was arrested in May 2016 as he tried to leave Ukraine with an arsenal of weapons weeks before the start of the tournament hosted by France. Ukrainian security services had followed the man and allowed him to buy weapons and explosives in a sting operation.

Ukrainian officials said the man wanted to protest his government's immigration policies and the spread of Islam by launching attacks on bridges, railways, a mosque and a synagogue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:41:50 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:06:50 GMT
    (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:06:45 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    More >>

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    More >>

  • Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up

    Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up

    Monday, May 21 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 18:42:07 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:06:33 GMT
    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

    More >>

    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly