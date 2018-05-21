Jake Gyllenhaal will play a classic Marvel villain in ‘Spider-Man’ sequel

Deadpool 2 brings back Ryan Reynolds as mouthy mutant mercenary Wade Wilson, but can a few new mutants and John Wick co-director David Leitch catch R-rated lightning in a bottle a second time?

By the time the still-untitledSpider-Man: Homecomingsequel hits theaters in July 2019, it will likely be actorTom Holland‘s fifth turn as the web-slinging superhero. Given how intense the first four films have been (particularly Avengers: Infinity War), fans will be expecting an impressive adventure from the actor’s second solo(ish) outing. And now we have a few more details about theHomecoming sequel — including who will portray the film’s villain.

Withdirector Jon Watts set to return behind the camera, the sequel toSpider-Man: Homecoming will be set after the events ofInfinity War and its May 2019 sequel, which offers some clue as to the ultimate fate of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in the aftermath ofInfinity War.

While Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man in theHomecoming sequel, he’s now expected to be joined by Jake Gylllenhaal in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal is in talks to portray the villain Mysterio, a frequent foe of Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics universe.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and first introduced in a 1964 issue ofThe Amazing Spider-Man, Mysterio is the villainous alter ego of Quentin Beck, a special effects expert who uses his talents to pull off elaborate crimes. Mysterio is considered one of Spider-Man’s most troublesome enemies, as he often makes Spider-Man question his own senses and perception of the world around him, relying more on psychological and chemical weapons than physical attacks.

This will be Gyllenhaal’s first, official role in a mainstream superhero movie after coming close to landing the lead roles in both the original Spider-Man franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The casting has yet to be officially confirmed by the studio, so anything can happen between now and when the cameras start rolling in July.

One thing we do know about the sequel, however, is that Spider-Man will go global in some form when he returns to the big screen.

In April 2018, studioPresident Kevin Feige told Gizmodo’s i09 that the action will extend beyond protagonist Peter Parker’s hometown and bring him to other parts of the world.

Naturally, Feige hasn’t revealed too many specifics, but he did discuss filming the sequel in a new location. Whereas the first film was shot in Atlanta, the follow-up will start shooting in London. Filming in a particular city doesn’t mean that the story will be set there, but Feige confirmed that they chose London for a very specific reason.

“Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York,” the Marvel exec said, “but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige didn’t give any clues as to what stamps Peter will be adding to his passport, but he did strongly hint that the reason for the web-slinger’s travel will be related to the events ofAvengers: Infinity War and its still-untitled sequel,Avengers 4. The Marvel president noted thatCivil War set upHomecoming and said that the next two Avengers films “will greatly inform” the upcoming Spider-Man flick — “probably even more so.”

In spite of the fact that Peter will be doing some globetrotting, Feige highlighted in an interview with IGN Africa that we’ll see the superhero trying to return to “normal life.” He pointed out how Peter is “one of us” and “is, quote-unquote, a normal person” in spite of having powers. To capture that, the sequel will show him back at school and settling into his “normal environment.”

“It’s fun to see that, because he can represent, you know, the world as a whole, as they try to move forward,” Feige said. “And you can do it in a way that is tonally unique, and tonally different than, certainly, the two Avengers films that people are about to see.”

TheSpider-Man: Homecoming sequel is slated to hit theaters July 5, 2019.

Updated May 21, 2018: Added news of Jake Gyllenhaal's casting in the film.



