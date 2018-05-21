Everything to know about Hulu's Catch-22 adaptation

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.

By Keisha Hatchett,

Hulu is adapting Joseph Heller's classic 1961 novel Catch-22 into a limited series and it already sounds like an Emmys front-runner. In his first regular series role since ER, George Clooney will executive produce and star in addition to directing a few episodes. Plus, the project has tapped other formidable talent including House alum Hugh Laurie and Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler.

As new details about the anticipated series emerge, we've got you covered right here. Check below for everything you need to know about Hulu's adaption of Catch-22:

What it's about

Catch-22 tells the story of Captain John Yossarian, a bombardier stationed off the coast of Italy during World War II who tries to prove himself mentally unfit to fly the dangerous missions his incompetent commanding officer continually sends him on but there's a catch. While a mean-spirited bureaucratic rule states that one who willingly flies on these perilous missions should be deemed insane, an expressed concern about the dangers of the missions is a showcase of sanity thus making him fit for flight and unable to get out of an impossible situation.

As with any adaption, there will likely be some minor adjustments but expect the series to follow the book pretty closely.

Hulu has enlisted an all-star cast

George Clooney will make his return to television as Lieutenant Scheisskopf, a sadistic training commander who leads the U.S.'s operations in the Mediterranean. His domineering presence makes the lives of those in the fictional 256th squadron an absolute nightmare.

Meanwhile, Girls alum Christopher Abbott will play Captain Yossarian, the main protagonist of the story. Kyle Chandler will play Colonel Cathcart, the commanding officer who keeps raising the number of missions required to complete a tour of duty. Hugh Laurie, who previously starred with Clooney in Disney's Tomorrowland, will step into the role of Major de Coverley, a jazz-loving executive officer who marches to the beat of his own drum.

Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini has been cast as Marcello, the debonaire owner of a brothel in Rome who enjoys challenging American soldiers on their history and patriotism.

Giancarlo Giannini has a really cool background

With more than 160 credits to his name, the actor and voiceover artist is the official Italian dubber for Al Pacino. He also provided the Italian voiceover for Jack Nicholson's parts in Tim Burton's Batman and Stanley Kubrick's The Shining.

In a casting shakeup, Clooney took on a reduced on-screen role

Clooney will write, executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series in addition to starring. He was originally slated to play the incompetent Colonel Cathcart but pulled out because he felt he was being spread too thin. He took on the much smaller role of Lieutenant Scheisskopf while Chandler replaced him as Cathcart.

The rest of the behind-the-scenes team is super impressive

In addition to Clooney, the project has enlisted Ellen Kuras to bring the dark satirical story to life. She previously helmed episodes of Legion and Ozark and will step in to direct two episodes of the limited series.

The project is produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, the same company behind the likes of True Detective, Mr. Robot and 13 Reasons Why. Lion's Luke Davies and David Michod, who also wrote episodes of Animal Kingdom and the Brad Pitt dramedy War Machine, have signed on to pen the script.

Don't expect this limited series to arrive this year

Brace yourselves, Hulu's six-part adaptation will consist of six episodes and is set to premiere sometime in 2019.

This isn't the first adaption

Acclaimed director Mike Nichols previously adapted the story into a 1970 dark comedy starring Alan Arkin, Martin Balsam, Art Garfunkel, Bob Newhart, Martin Sheen, Jon Voight and Orson Welles. Plus, Richard Dreyfuss starred in a 1973 TV pilot that was never picked up to series.

Look out for Hulu's adaption of Catch-22 which is expected to arrive sometime next year.

