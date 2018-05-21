Report: Markle nephew warned over knife at London nightclub - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Report: Markle nephew warned over knife at London nightclub

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A photo illustration showing a selection of British Newspaper front pages with pictures from the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in London, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A photo illustration showing a selection of British Newspaper front pages with pictures from the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in London, Sunday, May 20, 2018.
(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Two police officers make their way down the Long Walk in Windsor, England as the clean-up continues after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sunday May 20, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Two police officers make their way down the Long Walk in Windsor, England as the clean-up continues after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sunday May 20, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Britain's Sun newspaper says the nephew of the new Duchess of Sussex was given a warning by police after trying to take a knife into a London nightclub, hours after the royal wedding.

The tabloid says 25-year-old Tyler Dooley, nephew of the former Meghan Markle, admitted having the knife at the Bacchus nightclub in the London suburb of Kingston early Sunday.

The Sun reports that Dooley told club staff he brought the knife from the United States because President Donald Trump had warned London was not safe.

Police confirmed Monday that a club in Kingston called officers after a man in his 20s "openly declared he had a knife as he attempted to enter the club."

He was not arrested. British police do not name suspects who have not been charged.

