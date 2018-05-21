Police find skeletal remains in east Mississippi city - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police find skeletal remains in east Mississippi city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine the identity and cause of death of skeletal remains found in an east Mississippi city.

Police tell local media that a homeless person found the remains Saturday morning in a wooded area of Meridian.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says the bones may have been there for a year or more. Cobler also says a backpack was found nearby.

Cobler says it's too early to know a cause of death

The remains are being sent to the state crime lab in Pearl. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.

It's the second set of remains found in the city in the last two weeks, after remains were recovered in a wooded area behind a motel on May 6.

