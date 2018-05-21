Goodell details NFL's stance on sports gambling after ruling - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Goodell details NFL's stance on sports gambling after ruling

By The Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Congress should enact uniform standards for any states that plan to legislate sports betting.

Goodell detailed the league's position in a statement Monday that reiterated the NFL's stance that legalized sports gambling in the United States should be governed by federal law rather than state law. The Supreme Court ruled last week to strike down a 1992 law that barred most state-authorized sports gambling.

Goodell says the standards should give sports leagues the right "to protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it." Goodell also wants law enforcement to be able to "protect our fans and penalize bad actors here at home and abroad."

Goodell also is seeking consumer protections as well as fan access to official and reliable league data. He said the NFL would support "common-sense legislation that protects our players, coaches and fans and maintains public confidence in our games."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Illinois lawmakers weigh compromise on guns, death penalty

    Illinois lawmakers weigh compromise on guns, death penalty

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 16:42:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:13:02 GMT
    (AP Photo by John O'Connor File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. Rauner, a Republican, wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state. He added t...(AP Photo by John O'Connor File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. Rauner, a Republican, wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state. He added t...
    The Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is set to begin weighing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's compromise plan to reinstate the death penalty in exchange for even stricter gun restrictions than the ones...More >>
    The Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is set to begin weighing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's compromise plan to reinstate the death penalty in exchange for even stricter gun restrictions than the ones legislators approved.More >>

  • NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    Sunday, May 20 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-05-21 03:01:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:12:33 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

  • Funeral service held for girl killed in school bus crash

    Funeral service held for girl killed in school bus crash

    Monday, May 21 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-05-21 10:22:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:02:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car...
    Family and friends are remembering a student killed when a school bus collided with a dump truck in New Jersey.More >>
    Family and friends are remembering a student killed when a school bus collided with a dump truck in New Jersey.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://WBRC.images.worldnow.com/images/8801704_G.png" width="120" height="54" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>1720 Valley View Drive<br>Birmingham, AL 35209</div> <div>(205) 322-6666</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wbrc">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@wbrc.com">publicfile@wbrc.com</a> <div>(205) 583-4343</div> <a href="http://WBRC.images.worldnow.com/library/e8187ec8-17e9-46c5-b09c-cabe1c2ced72.pdf">EEO Report</a> <a href="/link/718902/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>