Man found guilty of 2015 Blount Co. murder

A Blount County man has been found guilty of capital murder for the death of a 51-year-old man.

Justin MacNeill killed Myron Brian Beavers at his home in Blountsville in July 2015.

MacNeill was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say MacNeill and another guy were staying with Beavers at his home on College Street.

According to court documents, MacNeill and Beavers had a fight about money and that's when MacNeill killed Beavers with an ax-like tool and hid the body under a bed.

