Man found guilty of 2015 Blount Co. murder - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man found guilty of 2015 Blount Co. murder

Justin MacNeill has been found guilty of a 2015 in Blount Co. (Source: Blount Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Justin MacNeill has been found guilty of a 2015 in Blount Co. (Source: Blount Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A Blount County man has been found guilty of capital murder for the death of a 51-year-old man.

Justin MacNeill killed Myron Brian Beavers at his home in Blountsville in July 2015.

MacNeill was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say MacNeill and another guy were staying with Beavers at his home on College Street.

According to court documents, MacNeill and Beavers had a fight about money and that's when MacNeill killed Beavers with an ax-like tool and hid the body under a bed.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://WBRC.images.worldnow.com/images/8801704_G.png" width="120" height="54" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>1720 Valley View Drive<br>Birmingham, AL 35209</div> <div>(205) 322-6666</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wbrc">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@wbrc.com">publicfile@wbrc.com</a> <div>(205) 583-4343</div> <a href="http://WBRC.images.worldnow.com/library/e8187ec8-17e9-46c5-b09c-cabe1c2ced72.pdf">EEO Report</a> <a href="/link/718902/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>