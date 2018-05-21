Alabama boy drowns in rough surf along Florida's Gulf Coast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama boy drowns in rough surf along Florida's Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 5-year-old Alabama boy died after getting caught up in rough surf on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The News Herald reports Christian Doyle of Dothan, Alabama, was one of three swimmers pulled from the water off Panama City Beach on Saturday evening. Officials say single red surf warning signs were flying at the time, notifying beachgoers of the poor conditions.

Panama City Beach fire rescue crews and a bystander performed CPR on the boy, but he died a short time later at a hospital.

The conditions of the other two swimmers, who were also from Dothan, were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

