2 NYPD officers, 1 a groom on wedding day, die in crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 NYPD officers, 1 a groom on wedding day, die in crash

SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say two off-duty New York Police Department officers have died in a car crash after celebrating at one of the officers' wedding reception.

State police and the NYPD said Monday that Michael Colangelo of Huntington Station, Long Island, and John M. Martinez, of Hauppauge, Long Island, died in the crash late Sunday in the town of Shandaken in Ulster County.

State police say Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati when the car left the road, struck a tree and overturned around 11:30 p.m. A third person in the car who police say was not the bride suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the crash happened near a resort where Colangelo's wedding had taken place.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the name of the town of Shandaken in the dateline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

