Buttermilk Petit Fours

makes 7 1/2 dozen

Freezing the baked Buttermilk Sheet Cake is a crucial step in order to minimize crumbs during the cutting process providing smoother sides which gives the cakes a more professional looking finish once glazed.

Ingredients:

Buttermilk Sheet Cake

Petit Four Glaze

Moss Green Royal Icing

Optional: Miniature cupcake liners

Prepare the Buttermilk Sheet Cake as directed. Remove the pan from the freezer. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut 80 {1 1/2-inch} oval shapes from the cake & place the bottom side upwards onto a half sheet pan. Freeze the cake pieces 30 minutes or until firm again. Place a wire rack over a half sheet pan. Prepare the Petit Four Glaze as directed & pour about 1 cup of the mixture into a glass measuring cup refilling as needed. Dip the cake pieces bottom side downwards into the glaze far enough so as to submerge the edges. Gently lift the cake out using a small offset spatula scraping the excess glaze from the side over the lip of the cup. Use your forefinger from the opposite hand to guide the process on the unglazed portion of cake. Place the cake on the wire rack glaze side up. Drizzle a little additional glaze over the cake top to coat it completely. Tap the pan on the countertop several times to allow the excess glaze to drip down the cake sides. Repeat the process. Allow the cakes to stand at room temperature until the glaze is firm, about 4 to 24 hours. Gently loosen the cakes from the wire rack using a paring knife. Prepare the Moss Green Royal Icing as directed. Pipe desired designs over the surface of the cakes. Let stand 30 minutes or until firm. Place the cakes in miniature cupcake liners, if desired.

Buttermilk Sheet Cake

makes 1 {12 x 17-inch} cake

Take an extra minute to spread the batter evenly in the pan so it bakes consistently throughout to ensure the cakes are approximately the same height once cut giving them a professional looking quality.

1 cup butter, softened

2 1/4 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp almond or vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 cup whole buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease & flour a 12 x 17-inch half sheet pan. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper & lightly grease the paper. Set aside. Beat the butter & the sugar with an electric stand mixer until light & airy. Add the eggs, the lemon juice & the desired extract. Mix until well blended. Stop the mixer occasionally & scrape down the bowl sides with a rubber spatula. Whisk together the flour, the baking powder, the baking soda & the salt in a small bowl. Add to the butter mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Blend on Low speed just until the ingredients are combined. Portion & spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Drop the pan about an inch from the counter surface 3 times to settle the leavening. This will ensure an even rise in the oven. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until a wooden pick tests clean. The top will appear lightly golden brown. Loosen the cake around the edges. Cool 30 minutes. Freeze 4 to 24 hours. Use as directed.

Petit Four Glaze

makes about 3 1/2 cups

The recipe can be prepared in smaller batches for coating, if desired. Count on 1 cup of powdered sugar blended with 4 to 5 tsp water to coat approximately 1 dozen little cakes.

7 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup plus 1 to 2 Tbsp hot water

1 tsp almond or clear vanilla extract

White food coloring

Vigorously stir together the powdered sugar, 1/2 cup water & the desired extract in a bowl. Add enough additional water to form a glaze that holds a ribbon for 1 to 2 seconds when the spoon is lifted over the surface. Tint with food coloring. Use as directed.

Moss Green Royal Icing

makes about 1/3 cup

Meringue powder gives Royal Icing the body to hold shape when piped onto little cakes. Look to it as an edible glue that has the strength to secure candies in place as well.

11 Tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp meringue powder

1 Tbsp hot water

Moss green food coloring

Whisk together the powdered sugar, the meringue powder & the water in a small bowl. Tint with food coloring until the desired shade is achieved. Add a smidgen of additional powdered sugar or a droplet of water, if necessary, to thicken or thin the icing for the desired piping consistency. It should have a slightly whipped texture in order to hold shape once piped. Place the icing in a piping bag fit with a #00 tip. Use as directed.

Note: For testing purposes only, I used Moss Green food coloring by Ameri-Color. Look for it online or from specialty cake supply companies.