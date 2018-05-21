Inmate escapes from Alabama prison for elderly and sick - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Inmate escapes from Alabama prison for elderly and sick

HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a 61-year-old old inmate has escaped from Alabama's prison for elderly and sick prisoners.

A statement from the Department of Corrections say Davis Curtis Wood was wearing only white boxer shorts when he fled the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center on Monday morning.

The medium-security prison in northwestern Alabama is reserved for inmates who are elderly or have special medical needs.

Wood is serving a life sentence for burglary. He was sentenced in Mobile County in 1994.

