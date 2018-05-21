Marion Co. authorities searching for inmate who escaped wearing only underwear

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped a Hamilton County facility in nothing but his underwear.

David Curtis Wood escaped the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed facility in Marion County around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. He was last seen in a pair of "State White" boxers, no clothes and no shoes, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Wood is a 61-year-old white male who stands 6-foot, 3-inches with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 160-pounds.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.