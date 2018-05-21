How to buy the OnePlus 6: Options include online, pop-up events

By Christian de Looper



The new OnePlus 6 has high-end specifications, a beautiful and modern design, and a lower price tag than other flagship smartphones. It’s safe to say that the OnePlus 6 lives up to the company’s “flagship-killer” moniker.

Want to check out our impressions? See our OnePlus review for an in-depth look. How do you nab one for yourself? We break it down in our handy OnePlus 6 buying guide.

Does my carrier support the OnePlus 6?

The most important fact to know before buying the OnePlus 6 is that it does not work on Verizon or Sprint networks. The phone, like all of its predecessors, also doesn’t work with many crucial CDMA frequencies. That also means that Sprint and Verizon mobile virtual network operators, like Boost Mobile and Straight Talk, are incompatible as well.

Thankfully, the device does work on GSM networks, like T-Mobile and AT&T. If you’re already on one of those networks, you should be good to go. If not, you’ll have to think about switching carriersif you really want one.

Get it unlocked

In the U.S., OnePlus sells its phones unlocked directly from its website, and the OnePlus 6 is no different. The phone is now available from the website.

There are a few models of the phone, and they don’t all come at the same price. Here is a quick rundown of the pricing of the OnePlus 6.

Mirror Black with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage: $530

Mirror Black with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: $580

Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: $580

Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: $630

Silk White with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: $580

Other than the OnePlus website, the OnePlus 6 will also be sold through Amazonand various other partner retailers, though we’re not exactly sure when we’ll see the phone on Amazon.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones

Along with the phone, OnePlus is also selling a pair of wireless headphones called the Bullets Wireless headphones. The headphones connect through Bluetooth, offer magnets that can pause your music when activated, and more.

The headphones come at $70and will be available from OnePlus’ website. Unfortunately, they won’t be available until the end of June and there is no specific date just yet. They may also be available from retailers like Amazon, but we will have to wait and see.

Updated on May 22: The OnePlus 6 is now available.



