Four Northridge High students earn perfect ACT scores

A Tuscaloosa high school is celebrating a big achievement, four students in one year with perfect 36 ACT scores.

The four Northridge High School students are senior Rebecca Han and juniors Walker Ferry, Nathan Shemwell and Isaac Smith.



All of the students say they were excited to earn perfect scores on their ACT standardized college admission exams, and then glad to learn there were others at Northridge who earned perfect scores.



Han, who plans to student public policy or international affairs at Princeton University, says she is hopeful this is encouraging to other Northridge students.



"For the students here, I think getting a full score on the ACT is now something that's now a new goal post," Han said.



"It's not just something that's really out of reach and really inaccessible. It's something that four people at Northridge have done, and I think that is completely within reach for a lot of the incredible students here."



"I'm just so happy, proud and excited for all four of us, and I think it makes Northridge look like a great school," Ferry said.



None of the juniors are certain which college they will attend. Ferry says he is interested in Washington University in St. Louis, and Shemwell is interested in Notre Dame.

All of the juniors are considering a math or science-related major.

